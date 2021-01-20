Bata Price Down 88.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 158.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $63,444.35 and $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 88.3% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

