Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 27,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 101,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

