Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s stock price rose 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 9,872,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,312,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.