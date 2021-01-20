Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.