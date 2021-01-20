Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.19 ($83.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAYN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) alerts:

Shares of BAYN traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €53.01 ($62.36). The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,911 shares. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.88.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.