Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $10,999.74

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $10,999.74 and approximately $4.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00274041 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

