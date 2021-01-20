Beam (BEAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.08 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Beam has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 79,743,160 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

