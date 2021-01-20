Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.29 and last traded at $102.27. 1,093,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 987,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

