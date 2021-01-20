Beaxy (BXY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,345.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $865,438.73 and $2,345.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00536055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.03934961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012948 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

