Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Up 16.6%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shot up 16.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.36. 2,342,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 493,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $573.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,273.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 157,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1,002.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at $272,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

