Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZLYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Beazley from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150. Beazley has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.