Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.96 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $180.01 or 0.00516191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $187,616.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 136.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00112130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.