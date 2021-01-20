Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.12. The stock had a trading volume of 340,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,956. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.09.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.