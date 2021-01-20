Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 94,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.