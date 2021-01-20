Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.80. 115,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

