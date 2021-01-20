Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,551 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. 62,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

