Bela (BELA) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 52.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Bela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bela has a total market capitalization of $67,161.26 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00418445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,555,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,408,840 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

