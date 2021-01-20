Belden (NYSE:BDC) Trading Up 6.4%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $44.95. Approximately 438,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 234,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

In other news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Belden by 24.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Belden by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

