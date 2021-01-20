Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 373,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 363,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

BLCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $19.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. Sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

