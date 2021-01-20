Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 14.6%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) (TSE:BSX) was up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 200,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 223,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

