Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $7,696,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 79,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,864. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36.

