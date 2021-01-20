Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $245.66. The stock had a trading volume of 57,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $245.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.83 and a 200-day moving average of $202.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

