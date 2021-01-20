Benchmark Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $485.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $412.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.27.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average of $502.65. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after acquiring an additional 307,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 371.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

