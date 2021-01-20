Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $47.62. Approximately 569,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 459,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.