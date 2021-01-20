Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:SNN traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 389,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 294,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

