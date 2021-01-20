Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Hits $3.21 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $44,009.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00535195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.08 or 0.03895449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

