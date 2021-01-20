Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.09

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 655934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $976,613 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,972,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.