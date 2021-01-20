BIKI (BIKI) Price Reaches $0.0296

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One BIKI token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. BIKI has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $531,175.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

