Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) Given a €24.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GBF. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.88 ($31.62).

ETR GBF traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €29.18 ($34.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bilfinger SE has a 52 week low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 52 week high of €35.32 ($41.55). The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.39.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

