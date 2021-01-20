Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.88 ($31.62).

Shares of ETR GBF traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.18 ($34.33). 187,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,878. Bilfinger SE has a twelve month low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a twelve month high of €35.32 ($41.55). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.39.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

