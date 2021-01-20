Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $2.64 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About Binance USD
and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The Reddit community for Binance USD is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Buying and Selling Binance USD
Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.