Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 12-Month High at $360.58

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $360.58 and last traded at $360.06, with a volume of 1619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $351.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.29 and its 200 day moving average is $280.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,680 shares of company stock worth $15,599,696 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.