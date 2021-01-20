BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stock Price Up 8.9%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 977,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 453,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get BioCardia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $51.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCardia, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.