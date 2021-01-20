Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) rose 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 2,143,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 612,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

BIOC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $83.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.