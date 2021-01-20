BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Up 14%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares shot up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.17. 2,480,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,025,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several research firms recently commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.08.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

