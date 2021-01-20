Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) were up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 362,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,452,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Aegis lowered their price target on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. Equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter worth $69,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

