BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Up 16.5%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s stock price shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $4.37. 4,772,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 1,054,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $335,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

