BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Down 6.4%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.19. 848,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 772,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,512.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

