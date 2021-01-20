Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.95

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.94, with a volume of 116595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$470.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.94.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$345.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$327.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

