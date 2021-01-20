BitBall 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $972,137.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $972,137.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,907.37 or 0.99873216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

