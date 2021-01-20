BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $150,581.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00521675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.08 or 0.03844173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013165 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

