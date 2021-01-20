Bitcloud Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $124,479.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.36 or 1.00168703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00341008 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.72 or 0.00593370 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00161755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002056 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00030110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004152 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,559,393 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

