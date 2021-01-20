BitCoen Hits 24-Hour Volume of $794.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $149,273.28 and $794.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00454732 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,655.69 or 1.00758631 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

