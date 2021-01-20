BitCoen Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. BitCoen has a market cap of $146,559.63 and approximately $1,628.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00453472 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,969.86 or 0.98986144 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

