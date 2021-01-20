Bitcoin Confidential Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,437.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $915,265.56 and approximately $3,437.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

