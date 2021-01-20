Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $682.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $82,941.57 and $682.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.