Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $67,241.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.50 or 0.00024421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $67,241.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001558 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 153,170 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

