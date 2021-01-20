Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $7,827.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00270265 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00089610 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00034676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

