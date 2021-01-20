Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $81,780.97 and $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00118899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00255610 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,288.06 or 0.95336151 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Token Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

