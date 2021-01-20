Bitcoinus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,478.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,593.13 or 1.00101635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

